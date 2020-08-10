Chinese gamers will need to use their real names to log in for online gaming from September

Gamers in China will be forced to use their real names to play online from September onwards.

As reported by Tribune, the Chinese government has chosen to bring in a new verification system to track how much time an individual spends playing games. China is known to have strict rules in place for its citizens when it comes to gaming.

Through its new function, the country's officials will be able to keep addiction to a minimum as players will be required to offer their real name before online play can commence. Through logging in, the government will be able to see just how much time one person spends playing games.

Getting strict

China's new system will target minors or those under the age of 18. In November 2019, younger gamers faced a harsh restriction, as they became limited to just 90 minutes of game time per day between 8am and 10pm. To top it off, they may only spend ¥400 ($57) per month.

China is a notoriously tricky market for developers and publishers to crack as getting a game regulated requires approval from the government, with strict processes in place. In December 2019, a developer was fined $100,000 when it released a game in the country without authorisation.