DeNA's game profits are on the rise earning $200.5 million in Q1 FY2020

By , Staff Writer

Japanese firm DeNA saw a drop of four per cent year-on-year as it generated ¥30 billion ($284 million) in Q1 FY2020.

This also represented a drop of one per cent quarter-on-quarter, for the three months ending June 30th. Meanwhile, operating profits were up a staggering 442 per cent having generated ¥12.6 billion ($119 million).

Mobile games proved to be lucrative for the Japanese company in quarter one 2020. Overall, the sector was up 7.8 per cent year-on-year, generating ¥21.2 billion ($200.5 million). In terms of profit, the department hit ¥4.6 billion ($43.5 billion), representing an increase of 35.4 per cent year-on-year.

Mobile on the rise

DeNA has cited titles that were launched both in Japan and internationally in the last fiscal year as the cause for increased revenue. Such titles include Pokemon Masters, which hit 20 million downloads in January, and Mario Kart Tour.

"During the three months ended June 30, 2020, both revenue and profit increased year-on-year due to steady performance of existing titles, contributions from titles that were launched in Japan and overseas in and after the previous fiscal year, and an increase in virtual currency consumption year-on-year," reads DeNA's report.


