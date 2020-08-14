Netmarble experiences great growth in Q2 2020 as Seven Deadly Sins continues to perform well

South Korean games company Netmarble experienced a positive second quarter in 2020 as it generated $568.2 million in revenue, an increase of 30.3 per cent year-on-year.

The impressive revenue also represented a rise of 28.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Furthermore, the company saw an operating profit of $67.7 million, a growth of 146.1 per cent year-on-year and 300.5 per cent quarter-over-quarter.

Meanwhile, Netmarble's net profit came in at $70.7 million, representing a staggering increase of 124.2 per cent year-on-year and 48.2 per cent quarter-over-quarter. It has cited titles that were launched in Q1, and new releases in Q2, as a reason for the increase in revenue.

When it came to genre, RPGs proved to be the most lucrative for the South Korean company as they accounted for 41 per cent of revenue generated through mobile. Meanwhile, casual and MMORPGs came in at 25 per cent each.

When looking at specific titles, Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross reigned supreme as it brought in 21 per cent of revenue. Released in March 2020, the adventure RPG has proven to be a great success for Netmarble as it attracted three million players before the end of its launch month.

Strong quarter

"Netmarble had a very strong second quarter with strong performances from games launched in the first half of the year including the worldwide release of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross and Korea's release of A3: Still Alive. Our amazing community of players helped fuel a record-breaking quarter for overseas sales, and we look forward to continuing this momentum and expanding domestic and overseas growth in the second half of 2020 with highly-anticipated games featuring our own and globally popular IP," said Netmarble co-CEO Seungwon Lee.

"Following the recent release of MaguMagu 2020 in Korea, the third quarter will include the global launch of BTS Universe Story, our second BTS game co-produced with Big Hit Entertainment. Our popular Seven Knights IP will be the basis for two releases in the second half of the year, the mobile MMORPG Seven Knights 2 and our first console launch with Seven Knights - Time Wanderer -. Additional titles coming in 2020 include Kabam's MARVEL Realm of Champions and A3: Still Alive, which will launch globally following its successful Korean release in March."