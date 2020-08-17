Netmarble teams with BTS for second game BTS Universe Story

Mobile games developer and publisher Netmarble has teamed up with South Korean boy band BTS for a second game.

The new title, dubbed BTS Universe Story, follows BTS World which was released last year. For fans who cannot wait to get a look at the new mobile title, a new fan site has been set up, which gives a sneak peak at things such as character concept art.

Also found on the site is a cinematic video and some early details on features. However, the release date for BTS Universe Story will be announced later this year.

BTS is a seven-piece K-pop group from Seoul, which was formed in 2013 and has gone on to see global success.

"BTS Universe Story will bring fresh, all-new content to players and allow them to enjoy the story of BTS in a variety of ways. We're excited for players to see the game and will continue to share more information leading into its release though exclusive video content and various events," said Netmarble executive producer Young-Jae Park.

Impressive quarter

Last week, the South Korean games company revealed its financials for Q2 2020. The company saw a 30.2 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue, driven by Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, the RPG was released in March earlier this year.