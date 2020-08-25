Square Enix experiences strong start to financial year, generating $818.2 million

Square Enix experienced a strong first quarter in its 2021 fiscal year as it generated ¥87 billion ($818.2 million), an increase of 63.2 per cent year-over-year.

Furthermore, the company's operating income saw a rise of 241.4 per cent year-on-year as it generated ¥24.5 billion ($230.5 million). For the Japanese publisher's digital entertainment segment, under which mobile falls under, total earnings were ¥74.3 billion ($698.7 million). It represents a growth of 100.1 per cent year-over-year.

Moreover, the operating income for digital entertainment reached ¥26 billion ($244.5 million), a rise of 242 per cent year-on-year. Furthermore, the sub-segment games for smart devices and PC grew year-on-year, with War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius receiving a special mention as a key driver.

Adaptation

The company's new location-based title Dragon Quest Walk also performed well. However, it's worth noting that the augmented reality game is only available in Japan and was released in September 2019. Square Enix will no doubt hope for similar success with NieR Re[in]carnation once it is released, a beta was held for the game in Japan earlier this month.

"In the games for smart devices/PC browser sub-segment, Dragon Quest Walk and War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, both of which were launched in FY2020/3, contributed to earnings from the very start of this fiscal year," said Square Enix president and representative director Yosuke Matsuda.

"Steps we took to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on our earnings included adapting our location-based game Dragon Quest Walk so that it could be enjoyed indoors as well."