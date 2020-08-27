News

Voodoo expands with multiple offices across Asia

By , Staff Writer

French mobile games developer and publisher Voodoo has opened new offices in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC).

The regional headquarters will be based in Singapore and will be headed by Julian Corbett. He has a strong background within Asia, as he is the co-founder and chairman of Ksubaka, and served as Take-Two Interactive's Asia vice president of publishing.

Recognising opportunity

Voodoo made the decision to expand across the APAC, as it recognises the opportunities on offer within the region, given 50 per cent of the global games market is situated in Asia. Moreover, the French firm has already proven popular by taking the top spot for hypercasual games in several APAC countries.

"We are thrilled to be moving into the APAC region, not only to accelerate our growth in this critical region but also to bring our publishing expertise and unlock international reach for many of the innovative gameplays emerging from this part of the world. We remain focused on our mission to find, help, develop, and publish all the great games that can entertain the world.," said Corbett.

Over the past couple of years, the company expanded globally with new offices in Istanbul, Berlin, Amsterdam and Barcelona. Moreover, it set up shop in Montreal back in November 2019.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

