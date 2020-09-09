Nintendo increases Switch production by up to 30 million units in its current fiscal year

Nintendo has asked its assembly partners to up the production of its flagship Switch console by up to 30 million for its current fiscal year.

As reported by Bloomberg, the Japanese firm had raised its production order to 25 million last month, though it has now increased that number meaning those that assemble the hardware are working at 120 per cent.

Demand for the Nintendo Switch has been in high supply this year, due to the release of the highly-anticipated Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced people to remain at home. However, the coronavirus is part of the reason the games maker has failed to meet expectations, as the outbreak impacted production back in February.

Back on track

However, after a turbulent few months, Nintendo confirmed that production for its console was getting back on track in June. The handheld home console hybrid has proven to be extremely popular among gamers, in H1 2020, sales for the Switch more than doubled in the UK year-on-year.

Furthermore, Nintendo has asked developers to prepare games in 4K, providing further evidence that a new "pro" Switch console could be in the works.