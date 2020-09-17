Nintendo says goodbye to 3DS production

Nintendo has chosen to discontinue its set of 3DS systems as it shifts its sole focus to the Nintendo Switch.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, this will be the first time that Nintendo is operating just one platform since 1989. However, despite the stop in production, games will still be available for the 3DS and its variations via the Nintendo eShop and various retailers. Furthermore, there are no plans to end online play.

The Nintendo 3DS was first launched 10 years ago, back in March 2011, after first being unveiled at E3 2010.

End of an era

"We can confirm that the manufacturing of the Nintendo 3DS family of systems has ended. Nintendo and third-party games for the Nintendo 3DS family of system will continue to be available in Nintendo eShop, on Nintendo.com and at retail," said a spokesperson.

"The existing library of more than 1,000 Nintendo 3DS games contains many critically acclaimed titles and can provide years of content to explore and enjoy.

"We currently have no plans to end any existing online services for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. Online play and Nintendo eShop will continue to be available and it will be possible to access and redownload all previously purchased content in the foreseeable future."

Earlier this month, the Japanese firm upped its production order for its Switch hardware by up to 30 million units for the current fiscal year.