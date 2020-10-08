Nintendo's theme park not opening till 2021

Universal Studio Japan's Osaka-based Nintendo theme park will not open until next year.

As reported by VGC, the decision has been made as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Back in June, it was confirmed that the theme park would not open in the summer, as originally planned, but it would still welcome Nintendo fans later this year.

However, at the time, Universal made it clear that the park's opening was subject to the COVID-19 outbreak, and given things are yet to settle, Super Nintendo World will open its doors next year.

Furthermore, Super Nintendo World is set to come to the Universal parks in Florida, California and Singapore following its opening in Japan.

It's Mario

While the theme park may not be opening, Nintendo has revealed that a Mario cafe and store will welcome the public on October 16th, they will be located in Universal Japan's hollywood location.

In the shop, fans will be able to purchase merchandise based on the Italian plumber. Meanwhile, the cafe will serve food and drink inspired by Nintendo's mascot.