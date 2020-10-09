Voodoo's titles are launching in China through The9

Two of Voodoo's titles launch in China via Shanghai-based developer and publisher The9.

The Chinese firm has purchased two licenses to bring Voodoo's games to China, with potential for a third, though it is currently unknown as to which titles it will release.

Currently, The9 runs and operates a variety of games in China, including Planetside 2 and Ragnarok Online 2.

"With the expansion of the game user base, casual games have shown rapid development prospects in China and worldwide,£ said The9 president Chris Shen.

"Through our strategic cooperation with Voodoo to jointly publish and operate a variety of casual games in China, we can leverage the popularity of high-profile game IPs in the Chinese market to grow our casual game market share.

"Based on Voodoo's rich experience in data-driven game optimisation, and its ownership of a large number of famous game IPs, we believe that Voodootogether with The9 have a great advantage in the field of casual game publishing in the mainland China market. I believe that players will be fascinated by the new look and richer gameplay of these well-known hyper-casual games, which will bring a new trend to the casual game market."

Entering China

It is a big moment for the French mobile games specialist, as this marks its first steps into the Chinese market. Earlier this year, Voodoo opened multiple offices across Asia as it recognized the opportunities offered by the region.

"Voodoo sees tremendous growth opportunity in China," said Vodoo COO Hubert Larenaudie.

"Collaborating with The9 to adapt two upcoming casual titles will be our first effort on having In-App Purchase focused games in China. Voodoo will build up the core of its business in China through the partnership with Tencent to bring our hyper-casual games to Chinese players."

Voodoo has been on a mission to expand its global reach. The company has offices in Istanbul, Amsterdam, Berlin and Barcelona. Back in November 2019, the French firm also set up shop in Montreal, Canada.