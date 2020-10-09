News

Super Mario 3D All-Stars was Japan's best-selling game in September

By , Staff Writer

Nintendo's Super Mario 3D All-Stars was the best selling game in Japan for September 2020.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the trio of games – Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy – defeated fellow triple-A release, Marvel's Avengers.

The Square Enix title took the No.4 spot among the top-selling games in Japan, despite the fact it was released two weeks before the Italian plumber's collection. On September 18th, Super Mario 3D All-Stars was released as part of the 35th-anniversary celebrations for Nintendo's mascot.

It didn't take long for Mario's collection to make an impact, as it jumped straight to the top of the UK charts.

Switch it up

Meanwhile, another two Nintendo titles, Ring Fit Adventure and Animal Crossing: New Horizons maintained their places in second and third, respectively.

Overall, the Nintendo Switch accounted for the vast majority of games sales in Japan, at 79.2 per cent. Meanwhile, Sony's PS4 sat at 20 per cent.

Furthermore, combined, the Switch and Switch Lite made up 94 per cent of all hardware sales in Japan last month, though the former was responsible for 60 per cent.


