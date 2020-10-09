Pakistan blocks TikTok due to "immoral" and "indecent" clips

TikTok has been blocked in Pakistan due to "immoral" and "indecent" content.

As reported by NewsWeek, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) – the country's telecoms regulator – has explained that it has received a number of complaints in regards to the Chinese short-form video app.

"Keeping in view the complaints and nature of the content being consistently posted on TikTok, PTA issued a final notice to the application and gave considerable time to respond and comply with the Authority instructions for development of effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content," said the PTA.

"However, the application failed to fully comply with the instructions; therefore, directions were issued for blocking of TikTok application in the country."

However, while the PTA will block TikTok, it has not specified what content is in breach of rules and regulations.

In July, the telecoms regulator claimed to have issued the ByteDance-owned app with a final warning, which seems to have gone unheeded.

All-inclusive

"TikTok is an inclusive platform built upon the foundation of creative expression, and we are hopeful to reach a conclusion that helps us serve the country's vibrant and creative online community," said a TikTok spokesperson.

"We believe feeling safe helps people feel comfortable expressing themselves openly and allows creativity to flourish. We have robust protections in place to support a safe and welcoming platform for our community, including moderation, clear Community Guidelines and mechanisms to report content for review."

The troubles TikTok is facing in Pakistan comes at a time where the app is embroiled in a fight with the US, namely its president and government.

Trump and his administration have tried to ban the video app, but a US judge has granted it temporary protection. However, the US government has made it clear that it will appeal that decision.