Nintendo permanently lowers the price of Joy-Cons in Japan

Nintendo will reduce the price of its Joy-Con controllers in Japan.

As detailed in Japan’s official Joy-Con page (via GamesIndustry.biz) as of November 6th, the cost of a single Joy-Con will be ¥3,740 ($36), representing a 17 per cent drop from the current price of ¥4,480 ($43). It's worth noting that the retail change will only apply when the controllers are bought individually.

It appears that the shift in price is only in Japan for the time being, with no indication as to whether this change will roll out worldwide.

A bit of drift

Recently, Nintendo has faced scrutiny for its Joy-Con controllers, as owners of the games accessory have claimed to have suffered from drift issues.

The Japanese publisher was first hit with a class-action lawsuit in 2019. As a result, the company did begin to offer repairs before later stopping the service.

The issue has continued to persist with US law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith (CSK&D) earlier this month asking consumers that have been affected by the drift issues to come forward, following Nintendo’s claim that it "isn't a real problem”.