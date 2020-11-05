Nintendo sees net sales of $7.4 billion in first six months of fiscal year

Nintendo has generated ¥769,524 billion ($7.4 billion) in net sales during the first six months of its fiscal year ending March 2021.

As detailed in its latest earnings report, year-on-year, the company saw a rise of 73.3 per cent in net sales. Meanwhile, with an increase of 209.3 per cent year-on-year, Nintendo made ¥291,424 billion ($2.8 billion).

Due to the success the company has seen so far in its fiscal year, it has revised the financial forecast that it released in May 2020.

Previously, Nintendo predicted it would generate ¥1.2 trillion ($11.5 billion) by March 2021. However, it has increased that by 16.7 per cent to ¥1.4 trillion ($13.4 billion). Meanwhile, it now projects a net profit of ¥450 billion ($4.3 billion), a rise of 50 per cent.

Going mobile

Meanwhile, on the mobile front, the Japanese publisher saw an income of ¥26.7 billion ($256 million). The platform had an increase of 33.9 per cent year-on-year.

Nintendo's success on mobile devices can be attributed to its six apps - Fire Emblem Heroes, Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Dragalia Lost, Dr. Mario World, Mario Kart Tour. The company also released Miitomo for mobile in 2016, but the app was discontinued by 2018.

Overall, its mobile games library has racked up 650 million downloads as of September 2020.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that Nintendo had planned to give up on its mobile division. However, it dismissed those claims. The platform is proving to be a nice little earner for the company as it continues to gain traction. Moreover, its mobile titles have the potential to introduce new players to its various IPs.