News

Nintendo to show off its new theme park in a showcase later today

Nintendo to show off its new theme park in a showcase later today
By , Staff Writer

Nintendo will host a Super Nintendo World Direct later today.

As shown on Nintendo's YouTube channel (below), the showcase will take place at 3pm PT, 6pm ET and 11pm BST. It will run for around 15 minutes and will show various attractions around the new theme park.

However, the Japanese games giant has explained that this direct is purely for Super Nintendo World. As such, no gameplay will be shown.

Super fun

Recently, it was confirmed that Universal Studio Japan would open its new Nintendo themed area on February 4th in Osaka.

Initially, the attraction was due to open over the summer. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the opening was delayed until later in 2020.

Moreover, the hopes of the park opening this year were dashed in October, though a Mario themed cafe opened that same month.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Dec 1st, 2020

Universal Studios Japan is opening its Nintendo attraction on February 4th

News Jan 14th, 2020

Super Nintendo World theme park will let visitors become Mario via wristbands and smartphone app

News Sep 6th, 2018

Nintendo Direct delayed following earthquake in Japan

News Nov 30th, 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons becomes the fastest-ever game to sell six million copies in Japan

News Oct 28th, 2020

Fenyx Immortals Rising, Bravely Default II, Hitman III, Control and more are coming to Nintendo Switch

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies