Nintendo to show off its new theme park in a showcase later today

Nintendo will host a Super Nintendo World Direct later today.

As shown on Nintendo's YouTube channel (below), the showcase will take place at 3pm PT, 6pm ET and 11pm BST. It will run for around 15 minutes and will show various attractions around the new theme park.

However, the Japanese games giant has explained that this direct is purely for Super Nintendo World. As such, no gameplay will be shown.

Super fun

Recently, it was confirmed that Universal Studio Japan would open its new Nintendo themed area on February 4th in Osaka.

Initially, the attraction was due to open over the summer. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the opening was delayed until later in 2020.

Moreover, the hopes of the park opening this year were dashed in October, though a Mario themed cafe opened that same month.