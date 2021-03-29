News

Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise ships 4 million copies

Capcom stock hits all-time high

Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise ships 4 million copies
By , Staff Writer

Capcom's Monster Hunter Rise has shipped four million units worldwide.

The latest installment in the monster-slaying series was released on March 26th, meaning the milestone has been hit within its opening weekend.

Meanwhile, Monster Hunter: World, as pointed out by Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, shipped five million copies within the same time period.

However, Rise is a Nintendo Switch exclusive, whereas the previous entry in the franchise was released on multiple platforms.

Thanks in part to its new title's success, Capcom stock has hit an all-time high.

To arms

As of December 31st 2020, the Monster Hunter series has shipped 66 million units worldwide. The first game was released in 2004.

Due to the popularity of Capcom's franchise, a movie starring Milla Jovovich was released in Japan on the game's launch day.

It's scheduled for a global release later in 2021. 


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PGbiz and PCGI she has written as a list writer for Game Rant, rambling about any and all things games related. You can also find her on Twitter talking utter nonsense.

Related Articles

News Mar 26th, 2020

Capcom's Shinsekai: Into the Depths is the latest Apple Arcade exclusive to jump to Switch

News Mar 16th, 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is Nintendo's fastest-selling game in Europe

News Mar 15th, 2021

Nintendo has sights set on record breaking Switch and software sales

News Mar 5th, 2021

Nintendo Switch sales in the UK hit 1.5 million in 2020

News Feb 1st, 2021

The Nintendo Switch is closing in on 80 million sales

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies