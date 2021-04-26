News

Super Nintendo World closes temporarily as COVID cases rise in Japan

Only opened on 28 March

By , Staff Writer

Universal Studios Japan has been forced to close Super Nintendo World one month after the park opened.

As detailed in a site update, following a a declaration of a state of emergency for businesses in Osaka prefecture, the company has made the decision to close its Nintendo-themed amusement park temporarily.

Super Nintendo World closed on April 25th and will remain shut until the request has been lifted.

"We sincerely apologize for causing any inconvenience to our guests who were looking forward to visiting us," Universal Studios Japan wrote.

"Detailed instructions regarding previously purchased tickets will be listed on our official website tonight."

It's Mario

The road to opening the highly-anticipated park has been a long one.

It has seen several pushbacks thanks to the ongoing global pandemic.

Super Nintendo World was to open summer 2020, but Covid-19 put a stop to that.

As such, it was pushed back to October, then on to February 4th, but it was delayed once again.

Finally, the theme park was opened on March 28th.


