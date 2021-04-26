News

Nintendo Switch is Japan's sixth best-selling console of all time

The DS holds the top spot

By , Staff Writer

The Nintendo Switch has become the sixth-best selling console in Japan.

As reported by Famitsu, translated via Nintendo Life, the hybrid console has just surpassed the Japanese sales of the Famicom system.

Reportedly, Nintendo's flagship hardware has sold 19.4 million units in its home country.

In 2020, Nintendo's hardware accounted for 87 per cent of console sales in Japan.

However, it is still behind the PSP, PlayStation 2, 3DS, GameBoy and Nintendo DS.

It is projected to surpass PlayStation Portable and PS2 sales later this year.

Switched on

As for the top two performing consoles in Japan, the GameBoy and DS boast 32.5 million and 33 million sales, respectively.

It is worth noting that when considering global lifetime sales, the Switch has already outsold the 3DS, which was permanently shelved in September 2020.

Undoubtedly, the Nintendo Switch will surpass Japanese sales of the handheld console someday. However, it will have a tougher time reaching the heights of the GameBoy and DS.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PGbiz and PCGI she has written as a list writer for Game Rant, rambling about any and all things games related. You can also find her on Twitter talking utter nonsense.

