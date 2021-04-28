Apex Legends Mobile soft launch now live - first images and gameplay surface

EA studio Respawn has finally soft-launched Apex Legends Mobile with first images and gameplay footage making its way online.

After nearly two years since the first details of the mobile version of the popular battle royale surfaced, a regional beta test has now begun taking place for Android users in India and the Philippines.

Only a few thousand people will be granted entry to the early testing before eventually expanding to iOS and other regions at a later date.

Players that have gained access to the beta have begun sharing clips online, detailing the specifically designed touchscreens that allow for shooting, sliding, jumping, hand-to-hand combat and hero abilities.

The game will run at a maximum of 30 frames per second.

Like its console counterpart, Apex Legends Mobile looks to offer the six Legends from the start: Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore and Caustic.

All other Legends can be purchased or unlocked via in-game currency.

Dropping in

"Live like a hero, play like a Legend! Apex Legends Mobile is here," reads the app description.

"Multiplayer squads, first-person and third-person shooter gameplay and innovative combat are waiting for you on the battlefield! Jump into intense combat where survival is the only thing that matters. Prove that you have what it takes to make it out alive.

"Legends from all corners of the Frontier have flocked to compete in the Apex Games for fame, fortune, and glory. Choose your Legend from a diverse lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits and misanthropes… Find a hero that matches your play style, customise them with unique skins, and leave your mark."

Since stealth launching in February 2019, Apex Legends has surpassed now more than 100 million unique players worldwide, earning 25 million during its first week of release.

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to EA for further soft launch details.

Apex Legends Mobile development is being handled by a new team set up in Vancouver, Canada.