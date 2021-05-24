NetEase Connect 2021 showcases new mobile games including Frostpunk: Rise of City

For the first time, NetEase Games broadcasted its annual product launch - Netease Connect - in English.

The event showcased a total of 13 games including some completely new games, recently launched titles, and exciting updates on the company's biggest IPs.

Here are the brief details on all the games that have been showcased during the event

Infinite Lagrange: Sci-fi space simulation game which was launched in Europe recently. Now the game is arriving in the Americas in the first week of June.

Onmyoji: The World: An upcoming role-playing game based on the popular Onmyoji series where the players will take the role of Onmyoji to roam and fight in between worlds with Japanese folklore spirits.

Frostpunk: Rise of City: The award-winning post-apocalyptic survival simulation game is arriving on mobile.

Vikingard: A new RPG mobile game set in the timeline of Viking ages where players will have to manage a tribe and survive in the Scandinavian winter.

Lost Light: A post-apocalyptic survival shooter mobile game players join a task force to unveil the sinister plot to save humanity.

Racing Master: Netease partnered with Codemasters to develop this high-end racing game on mobile. Developed using Unreal Engine 4, players will get to experience dozens of hyper-realistic cars from brands including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Aston Martin etcetera.

EVE Echoes: From the popular EVE series Netease launched EVE Echoes last year. In the upcoming June update, the game will be getting an exploration system along with new PvP and PvE content.

Identity V: Netease Games announced a crossover between this game and Death Note. Also, a major update has been announced for November named “Time of Reunion”

LifeAfter: The popular open-world survival game just celebrated its second anniversary. LifeAfter's Lead Producer Xiaochen threw some lights on few insights on what has been contributed by over 200 million players during these 2 years.

Astracraft: Open world sandbox pvp game that let the players build and combat showcased an upcoming new game mode named “Ride to Arms”.

Badlanders: Netease Games' looter shooter game revealed a new desert map, new weapons, and attachments.

Project Ragnarok: Based on Norse Pantheon mythology and Ragnarök Lore, this is an upcoming MMORPG game that has been showcased during the annual product launch event.

My School Simulator: Set in a fictional Japanese style city campus, the sandbox game will allow players to experience any kind of school life that they wish to.