Maysalward launches Salama's Secret inspired by Expo 2020 Dubai
Casual mobile studio Maysalward has launched Salama's Secret, a new hidden object game inspired by the Expo 2020 Dubai event.

Salama's Secret is the first of what is expected to be several releases within the Expo 2020 mobile game series, ahead of its opening later this year. The new mobile title introduces the Expo 2020 Dubai mascots and builds on the story of the wise Ghaf tree Salama, a symbol of peace and tolerance with a deep-rooted connection to the history and culture of the United Arab Emirates.

The event was originally due to take place from October 20th, 2020 to April 10th, 2021, however, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic it was delayed a full year. The Expo will now run from October 1st, 2021 to March 31st, 2022.

Founded in 2003, Maysalward is a free-to-play developer and publisher based in Amman, Jordan, with another studio located in Leamington Spa, UK.

"Global event"

"We want to create games that stand out at this important global event," said Maysalward CEO and founder Nour Khrais.

"Expo 2020 Dubai will be is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we want the game to reflect this. It has been designed to be played by everyone. The game is simple and easy to understand, in harmony with the theme of Expo 2020 Dubai."

Salama's Secret is available to download on both iOS and Android devices.

A promo image for Salama's Secret. Image credit: Maysalward

Khrais previously spoke to us about how Jordan is building on solid foundations to take its game sector global.

India gaming outfit Nazara Technologies recently acquired a majority stake in Publishme, the largest mobile game publishing agency in the Middle East and Turkey.

