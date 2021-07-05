Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 starts next week

We are officially one week away from Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 going live to the world.
On July 12th to 16th, more than 1,500 industry professionals will log onto their computers and join us for our seventh online conference for a week of nonstop networking, insightful seminars, talks, panels, keynotes, guided discussion groups, pitching competitions, matchmaking events and more.
If you haven’t booked your ticket yet, you still have time to do so. Register for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 now.
What you can expect next week
- Five days
- 1,500 plus virtual attendees
- 250 expert speakers
- 24/7 meeting platform
- Investor Connector
- Publisher SpeedMatch
- The Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition)
- The Big Indie Pitch (PC and Console Edition)
- Guided Breakout Groups
- IGDA Mentor Café
- Careers Week
- Games Industry Gathering
- Journalist Bar
- Discord server
We have a limited number of free tickets available for jobseekers (apply here) and students (apply here).
