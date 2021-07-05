News

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 starts next week

Connect with the global games industry and learn from the world’s leading authorities

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 starts next week
By , Special Features Editor

We are officially one week away from Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 going live to the world.

On July 12th to 16th, more than 1,500 industry professionals will log onto their computers and join us for our seventh online conference for a week of nonstop networking, insightful seminars, talks, panels, keynotes, guided discussion groups, pitching competitions, matchmaking events and more.

If you haven’t booked your ticket yet, you still have time to do so. Register for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 now.

What you can expect next week

Image credit: Steel Media

Book your tickets now

We’re excited to host you at next week’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7. Make sure you join us by booking your tickets now.

We have a limited number of free tickets available for jobseekers (apply here) and students (apply here).

Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

Related Articles

News Jul 2nd, 2021

Hear from the likes of Facebook, WarnerMedia and Supercell at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7

News Jul 2nd, 2021

Start networking now with the live meeting platform ahead of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7

News Jun 30th, 2021

Time is running out to sign up to our fringe events at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7

News Jun 29th, 2021

Meet the likes of Facebook, Microsoft, Tencent and more at next month’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7

News Jun 17th, 2021

Prices go up at midnight - last chance to save $196 on July's top B2B games industry conference

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies