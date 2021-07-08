News

Konami cancels Yu-Gi-Oh contract with football player Antoine Griezmann

The footballer has since published an apology for his conduct

Konami cancels Yu-Gi-Oh contract with football player Antoine Griezmann
By , Freelance Writer

Konami has cancelled its partnership deal with Barcelona and France football player Antoine Griezmann.

As originally reported by ESPN, the termination is due to a video from 2019 that gained public attention over the weekend. In the clip both Griezmann and fellow France star, Ousmane Dembele, are seen laughing and allegedly making racist comments towards technicians in a Japanese hotel.

Griezmann was an ambassador for the Yu-Gi-Oh game series - including Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, a free-to-play version of the popular card game on mobile that boasts over 90 million downloads

"Unacceptable"

“Konami Digital Entertainment believes, as is the philosophy of sports, that discrimination of any kind is unacceptable,” reads a statement from the publishers.

“We had announced Griezmann as our Yu-Gi-Oh content ambassador, however in light of recent events we have decided to cancel the contract. With regard to our PES franchise, we will be requesting FC Barcelona, as a club partner, explain the details of this case and any future action.”

Griezman responded to the public anger via his personal Twitter saying: "I have always been completely against all forms of discrimination. For the past few days, certain people have wanted to paint me as someone that I am not. I firmly refute the accusations made against me and I'm sorry if I have offended any of my Japanese friends."

As one football partnership ends, another is already in the works. Tencent has agreed on a collaboration with Tottenham Hotspur to bring Song Heung-Min into PUBG


Tags:
Callum Agnew
Callum Agnew
Freelance Writer

Callum Agnew is a freelance writer with work found across multiple publications such as VG247, PCGamer, Kotaku UK, and more. You can find him on Twitter @AlwaysAgnew

Related Articles

News Apr 7th, 2021

Konami's eFootball PES 2021 Mobile scores 400 million downloads

Interview May 30th, 2019

Two years on: Konami on how Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links has kept fans wanting more

News Mar 1st, 2019

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links summons more than 90 million downloads worldwide

News May 11th, 2018

Mobile games Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links and Pro Evo 2018 power Konami to record profits of $413m

News Jan 31st, 2018

Konami's PES 2018 and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links drive revenues up to $1.64 billion

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies