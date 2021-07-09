Special thank you to the sponsors for next week’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7

This is not a drill - Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 starts on Monday.

We are very excited to be hosting you for a week full of activities, including 115 insightful speaker sessions, a variety of fringe events designed to connect different members of the games industry together and the opportunity to network and do business with over 1,500 professionals.

Running these conferences is no easy task. Without the support of our amazing sponsors, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 simply wouldn’t be possible. Today, we’d like to shine the spotlight on some of the finest companies in the business of games to thank them for supporting us.

You could meet every single one of our sponsors - as well as loads of other companies taking part next week - through our online meeting platform, which is now live, and on our Discord server. Make sure you book your tickets now and start networking.

Platinum sponsors

L-R: Xsolla, Facebook, Unity

Xsolla

Xsolla is the video game commerce company, powered by its Transaction Engine and Business Engine, that helps developers and publishers market, sell, connect and optimise their games globally.

Serving only the video game industry, the Xsolla Transaction Engine powers the full suite of cloud-based tools to promote and monetise projects, while Xsolla Business Engine provides clients with the roadmap to maximise those tools, and connect them with industry partnerships to expand their business.

The two work seamlessly together - for businesses of all sizes, from indie to enterprise - to solve the complexities of distribution, marketing and monetization so they can increase their audience, sales and revenue. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices worldwide, Xsolla operates as a merchant and seller of record for major gaming entities like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games and Krafton.

Facebook

Facebook is the place to launch and grow your mobile game. Our solutions are uniquely designed to help drive discovery and to assist with monetization strategies within our diverse global gaming community.

Furthermore, when you partner with Facebook. you partner with the entire family of apps and services, which allows you to further widen your reach and gives you access, not only to Facebook. But to Instagram and Network as well. As a whole, this presents game-marketers with the opportunity to maximise business value in a personalised, innovative and efficient manner.

Unity

Unity is the creator of the world’s leading real-time 3D development platform, giving users the most powerful and accessible tools to create, operate, and monetise experiences for the real-time world.

Unity empowers anyone, regardless of skill level and industry, to create 3D visual content using world-class technology, operate using resources that maximise ease-of-use, and monetise, so that they can find success with their creations.

The company’s 1,000 person development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners such as Google, Facebook, Oculus, Autodesk, and Microsoft to ensure optimised support for the latest releases and platforms. Made with Unity experiences reach nearly 3 billion devices worldwide and have been installed more than 29 billion times in the last 12 months.

Gold sponsors

L-R: AppLovin, Pangle, Outfit7, Moloco, Denuvo by Irdeto, Snap

AppLovin

AppLovin’s leading marketing software provides developers a powerful set of solutions to grow their mobile apps. AppLovin’s technology platform enables developers to market, monetise, analyze and publish their apps. The company’s first-party content includes over 200 popular, engaging apps and its technology brings that content to millions of users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

Pangle

Pangle is the go-to place for developers and publishers to monetise their apps, attract users, and push the boundaries of their creativity. First establishing itself as the leading mobile advertising platform in Asia, Pangle enables global app developers to maximise their earnings through exclusive TikTok For Business ad demand, and advertisers to reach out to a massive audience engaging in a premium mobile app network.

Outfit7

We’re game makers at our core. With over 15 billion game downloads and 72 billion global video views, we live to create feel good moments and bring joy to our fans around the world. It’s not just what we do – it’s who we are. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, our talented international team of over 350 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day.

From the award-winning family fun of Talking Tom & Friends to the heart-thumping strategic action of Mythic Legends, our entertainment ecosystem is always growing. Together, we believe we can go further. We can challenge what's been, and chase what could be. No matter what, we will always bring our A-game.

Moloco

Moloco is a machine learning company that empowers mobile businesses to unleash the power of their data for fast, sustainable growth through the programmatic advertising ecosystem.

Founded in 2013, the company offers a complete suite of programmatic advertising solutions to help mobile companies optimise the performance of their acquisition, retention and monetization campaigns. Moloco offers a top-rated real-time bidding platform that provides scale across more than four billion devices.

Through highly sophisticated products like Moloco Cloud and Moloco Engine, consumers are able to easily utilise the benefits of their own data while leveraging the power of Moloco’s proprietary machine learning technology. Moloco is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in San Francisco, Seattle, London, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo.

Denuvo by Irdeto

Denuvo Software Solutions GmbH was acquired by Irdeto in January 2018 and is the world leader in gaming security, protecting games on desktop, mobile, console and VR devices.

Denuvo is the global leader in providing anti-piracy and anti-cheat solutions for games on desktop, mobile, console and VR devices. The company provides core technology and services for game publishers/platforms, independent software vendors, e-publishers and video publishers across the globe.

Denuvo technology enables binary protection for games and enterprise applications across multiple platforms, including desktops (Windows), consoles (PS4, Xbox), VR devices and mobile gaming. Denuvo’s gaming security technology prevents revenue loss for game publishers and disruptive, undesirable cheating in the gaming environment.

Snap

Snap is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

Silver sponsors

L-R: JoyPac, SplitMetrics, Leanplum, Apptweak, Game Insight, Huawei, Wappier

Leanplum

Leanplum, the leading multi-channel customer engagement platform, helps forward-looking brands meet the real-time needs of their customers. By understanding and transforming customer data, behaviour, and context, our platform delivers personalised, timely, relevant and tested engagement campaigns across multiple communications channels - building customer loyalty that drives revenue and business growth.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Leanplum has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, and has received more than $125 Million in funding from leading Silicon Valley venture capital firms.

JoyPac

JoyPac is a mobile game publisher that was created to help developers bridge the inherent gap between West and East, and go truly global.

With senior teams in Copenhagen and Beijing, we’re made up of talented developers, publishers, analysts and UA experts solely focused on working with studios at every stage. Our goal is to bring joyful mobile game experiences to millions of players around the world.

SplitMetrics

Splitmetrics - unlock new levels of app growth. We lead the way to app growth with advanced solutions, expert guidance, and in-depth insights enabling you to see beyond app metrics and unlock new profit opportunities. Join the league of data-obsessed pros and turn your growth ambitions into achievements with our all-in-one app growth toolkit.

Huawei

Huawei Ads is a real-time advertising marketplace tailored for Huawei devices. By integrating the underlying algorithms and architecture of Huawei devices, the platform provides unique and value-driven ways to reach a global audience of over 700 million smartphone users.

The platform is open to media agencies and app publishers worldwide and gives advertisers the ability to place ads across the Huawei ecosystem including AppGallery, Petal Search and 1000s of third party apps. The platform also includes HuaweiAds publisher service, which allows developers to integrate Huawei Ads kit and generate additional revenue from their apps.

AppTweak

AppTweak is the leading ASO Tool for apps & games driven by data science. We're the most complete tool to help grow app businesses. Our services include ASO intelligence, market intelligence, app intelligence, ad intelligence, and social advertising insights.

We support over 1,400 mobile leaders in more than 90 countries, including Zynga, Yelp, Zalando, Jam City, EA, Babbel, Tui, Amazon, among many others. We also support top developers and publishers in their daily operations by providing in-depth ASO recommendations and audits. We have offices in Brussels, San Francisco, Bengaluru and Tokyo that ensure the best customer service.

Wappier

Wappier is the world leader in intelligent revenue management for mobile games. leveraging machine learning technology and predictive analytics, Wappier goes beyond ads to maximise revenue from already existing users and outside of gameplay.

By computing and recommending the next best action for each player in real-time, Wappier empowers mobile game developers and publishers to increase player LTV by 30-50 per cent with automated loyalty programs and pricing optimization.

Game Insight

Game Insight is a global leading developer of casual games for mobile and desktop. For over a decade, the company has been producing and operating exceptional cross-platform games for a wide range of audiences.

Game Insight pioneered social gaming by designing the first free sim-tycoon and hidden-object games; the same titles have transcended platforms to become everlasting experiences wherever they are played. With its long-term commitment to delighting players, Game Insight is always pushing the boundaries of its games, from gameplay experiences to graphics, exceeding player expectations for the next decade of gaming.

Category sponsors

Meeting platform: Pangle (associate)

Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition): Jam City

Big Indie Pitch (PC and Console Edition): Kwalee

Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week: Outfit7 (gold), Wooga (gold)

Track sponsors

The Art of Publishing: CrazyLabs

CFO Summit: Pollen VC

Incredible Indies: Voodoo

Monetiser: Pangle

The Growth Track: AdInMo

Ad Insights: Admix

Hypercasual and Social Games: Sunday

Associate sponsors

L-R: Xsolla Diamond Club, Fyber, SportQuake, AppFollow, Jam City, Tenjin, Dive, Wooga

Thank you all - we couldn’t do it without you!

