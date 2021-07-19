Nintendo denies Switch OLED profit margin increase

Nintendo has refuted claims that the profit margins for the upcoming Switch OLED model will be higher than that of the original model.

Nintendo generally does not comment on media reports and speculation, however, it posted on Twitter to denounce the recent claim, originally made by Bloomberg (paywall).

Bloomberg surmised that the Switch OLED will cost Nintendo approximately $10 more per unit versus a $50 increase in unit retail price, providing increased profit margins for the company. Claims that Nintendo was preparing to launch an updated model of the console, dubbed the Switch Pro, also originated from Bloomberg (paywall) earlier this year.

The company also elucidate that they currently do not have any plans to launch an additional console, denying claims circulating that a Switch Pro still is in development. The Nintendo Switch OLED model was revealed earlier this month.

Incorrect claims

"A news report on July 15, 2021 (JST) claimed that the profit margin of the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) would increase compared to the Nintendo Switch, said Nintendo via their investor relations Twitter account.

"To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to make clear that the claim is incorrect.

"We also want to clarify that we just announced that Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) will launch in October, 2021, and have no plans for launching any other model at this time."

