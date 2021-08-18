News

Pokémon Unite mobile launch, Pokémon GO introduces Galar region and Pokémon Café Mix gets rebrand

Latest Pokémon Presents goes big on mobile

The Pokémon Company has hosted its latest Pokémon Presents stream with information being shared on Pokémon Unite, Pokémon GO, Pokémon Masters and more.

Hosted by The Pokémon Company COO Takato Utsunomiya, the presentation began with a look at Pokémon Unite and a confirmation that the strategic battler will launch across iOS and Android devices on September 22nd, 2021. Already available on Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Unite players will be able to play with one another across both platforms.

Players can pre-register for the game now with special festive versions of Pikachu available if certain metrics are surpassed. Anyone that logs in to the Switch version can also claim the Pokémon Zeraora up until August 31st.

Next up, Pokémon Café Mix was unexpectedly given a "huge revamp" and the new title of Pokémon Café Remix. Puzzles have been changed up with the addition of new elements to link, mix and blast icons. A host of new Pokémon will also be introduced.

Pokémon Café Remix is set to relaunch sometime in fall 2021.

Anniversaries all-around

As part of its two-year anniversary, Pokémon Masters EX will receive a number of celebratory events with Dynamaxing now added. Anyone that logs into the app from August 18th can also collect up to 100 sync pairs at no extra cost while three legendary events are set to return.

From mid-September, a new story arc will begin surrounding Pokémon fan favourite villain Giovanni. Additionally, anyone that logs in from today can claim 3,000 gems.

Pokémon GO closed out the mobile portion of the stream highlighting its fifth anniversary and confirming that creatures from the Galar region will begin to appear from August 20th to August 31st. Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta will also appear in five-star raids.

The full stream can be watched below:

Pokémon GO recently confirmed that it is showing no signs of slowing down after accumulating $5 billion in revenue in five years.

Meanwhile, it was also revealed that Pokémon GO Fest 2021 accumulated close to $21 million in revenue over the two-day event.


