News

China version of Fortnite is being shuttered

Playable test version had previously been live for almost three years

China version of Fortnite is being shuttered
By , Staff Writer

On November 15th 2021, Fortnite’s Chinese version is shutting down.

"[T]he cost of changes / operating the game / extending the license does not make sense anymore, given there is no approval for it at this point,” tweeted Daniel Ahmad, the senior analyst at Niko Partners who covers China’s game industry.

As a standalone version operated by Tencent, the game has had no in-app purchases, no blood or skulls in cosmetics, and needed to make myriad other changes to align with China’s gaming guidelines.

Technically this version of Fortnite was always a test without official approval from the Chinese government, but it has (or had) been playable for three years.

Since August especially, China has been getting stricter in regards to gaming. Anyone under 18 is limited to three hours a week, and even then there are regulations about the time of day; they can play from 20:00 to 21:00 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Previously the Chinese government had been more flexible: anyone under 18 could play for 90 minutes each day, or three hours during holidays.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News Jun 29th, 2021

Update: Konami is working with Tencent's TiMi Studios to bring Contra Returns to the West

News Feb 9th, 2021

China approves League of Legends: Wild Rift, Super Mario Party, Diablo Immortal and 30 other games

News Nov 26th, 2019

16 international mobile games including World of Warships Blitz approved for China

News Nov 6th, 2019

Chinese games regulator halves playtime for under 16s to 90 minutes a day

News Apr 2nd, 2019

China’s games regulator approves nearly 100 new games including Game of Thrones and Angry Birds

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies