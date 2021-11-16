News

UK hypercasual firm Kwalee expands Bangalore operations

Follows recent expansion of Leamington Spa HQ

UK hypercasual firm Kwalee expands Bangalore operations
By , News Editor

UK hypercasual games outfit Kwalee has expanded its operations in the UK and India, almost doubling its size.

Kwalee first expanded its operations into India last year, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions all working and recruitment had to be performed remotely for several months.

Currently, its Bangalore studio has 60 staff, but with over 50 job applications listed its headcount will double within the next few months.

To accommodate the fast growing team, Kwalee has secured additional office space within the city.

Furthermore, Kwalee has projected a $30 million investment into its newly established Indian studio across the next five years.

Doubling down, sizing up

The office expansion in Bangalore follows the recent expansion of the firm’s Leamington Spa Headquarters in the UK, which saw the office almost double.

"We’re delighted to be expanding our office space in India as part of our continuing commitment to global growth," said Kwalee CEO David Darling.

"It’s been great fun meeting the team in Bangalore for the first time in person and getting to know them even better. The team here has been pivotal in our successes since we set up the studio and it’s amazing to see the Bangalore team growing in size and influence."

Going forward Kwalee will operate a hybrid working model of in-office and remote working across all of its locations.

The firm’s latest title, Traffic Cop 3D, has been off to a good start, reaching the top 10 casual game charts in 41 countries.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

Job News May 5th, 2021

Kwalee plans to invest $30 million into India over the next five years

News Apr 1st, 2021

Kwalee to host 16 April event to connect with Indian developers

News Nov 5th, 2021

Kwalee’s Traffic Cop 3D tops App Store charts in USA, UK, and Canada

Interview Mar 10th, 2020

Kwalee CEO David Darling CBE talks fighting toxicity in the workplace and his soft spot for cryptocurrency

Comment & Opinion Sep 12th, 2017

From Commodore 64 to hyper-casual: David Darling on the resurgence of simple games based on elegant ideas

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies