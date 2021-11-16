UK hypercasual firm Kwalee expands Bangalore operations

UK hypercasual games outfit Kwalee has expanded its operations in the UK and India, almost doubling its size.

Kwalee first expanded its operations into India last year, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions all working and recruitment had to be performed remotely for several months.

Currently, its Bangalore studio has 60 staff, but with over 50 job applications listed its headcount will double within the next few months.

To accommodate the fast growing team, Kwalee has secured additional office space within the city.

Furthermore, Kwalee has projected a $30 million investment into its newly established Indian studio across the next five years.

Doubling down, sizing up

The office expansion in Bangalore follows the recent expansion of the firm’s Leamington Spa Headquarters in the UK, which saw the office almost double.

"We’re delighted to be expanding our office space in India as part of our continuing commitment to global growth," said Kwalee CEO David Darling.

"It’s been great fun meeting the team in Bangalore for the first time in person and getting to know them even better. The team here has been pivotal in our successes since we set up the studio and it’s amazing to see the Bangalore team growing in size and influence."

Going forward Kwalee will operate a hybrid working model of in-office and remote working across all of its locations.

The firm’s latest title, Traffic Cop 3D, has been off to a good start, reaching the top 10 casual game charts in 41 countries.