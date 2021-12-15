Cyball raises $1.8 million for football-themed P2E NFT mobile game

Cyball has raised $1.8 million following a Seed round for its football-themed, NFT-based play-to-earn mobile game.

The funding round was led by Bitkraft Ventures and featured participation from Animoca Brands, Ascensive Assets, Merit Circle, Yield Guild Games, SkyVision Capital, and more.

CyBall is a turn-based football card game in which players collect, trade, train and battle CyBlocs, the in-game fantasy NFT characters. Cyball currently operates across two blockchain networks: Solana and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Furthermore, Cyball has stated that existing CyBlocs can be used to mentor young CyBlocs in an effort to create the "next generation of unique NFTs".

The firm will use the capital raised to scale the team and accelerate the development and expansion of Cyball.

Getting the Cyball rolling

"The team at CyBall is extremely honoured to introduce our amazing lineup of seed round backers, who will join us in pioneering this powerful movement within the GameFi industry," said CyBall co-founder Tin Tran.

"Games have always been one of the most popular mediums for players, entertainers, creators, and innovators to perform, socialize and enjoy memorable experiences together, but games have yet to reach a more mainstream audience. We incorporated football, the world’s most popular sport, to reach a new audience that might not have experienced the rewards of blockchain gaming."

The Cyball game ecosystem includes CyLoans, a system that allows owners of Cyblocs to loan them out to community members and split the revenue generated. The idea behind this feature is that it can aid in removing the high-cost barriers to entry of purchasing in-game assets.

Bitkraft Ventures founding partner Malte Barth added: "The CyBall team impressed us as they are highly skilled and driven game developers, engineers, and crypto-experts who have created sophisticated gameplay experiences for play-to-earn users."

"The team supports the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency by developing a play-to-earn game which, due to its football-inspired theme and familiar gameplay, easily attracts fans of a relatable, widely loved global sport. CyBall caters to a wide range of demographics, while also serving as the bridge between players and blockchain technology through the game's CyBloc universe."

In the future, Cyball plans to release CyDex, a marketplace where players can buy, sell and provide liquidity for the in-game tokens, $CBT and $CYB.

Earlier this week, Neowiz revealed that it will be integrating blockchain features within two of its leading titles, Brave Nine and Golf Impact, with the latter receiving a complete makeover.