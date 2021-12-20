Apple requests dismissal of antitrust case in India

Apple has called for India’s antitrust watchdog to scrap a case alleging abuse of the Indian app market.

As reported by Reuters, a filing was submitted following an investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which alleged that Apple’s App Store policies undermine developers, in particular its 30 per cent commission.

Apple has denied the allegations in the investigation and stated that it holds an "insignificant" market share between 0-5 per cent, whereas Google’s Android OS powers the majority of smartphones in the country, representing between 90-100 per cent.

Seeking dismissal

"Apple is not dominant in the Indian market ... Without dominance, there can be no abuse," said the firm in its submission.

"It has already been established that Google is the dominant player in India."

The CCI is expected to review Apple’s request within the coming weeks, with the possibilities of ordering a wider investigation into the matter or the potential dismissal of the case.

Similarly, in October a Dutch antitrust authority ruled that Apple’s App Store payments are anti-competitive and demanded changes be made to its in-app payment policies.

Earlier this month, Apple was granted a postponement to an earlier judgement that would see the firm remove its anti-steering policies which prevent developers from linking to external websites in app.