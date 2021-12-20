AppGallery’s Game Fest Returns with Exclusive Perks to Give Winter Holidays a Boost

As the year ends, settling into the holidays season, a well-deserved break is in order to wind down, recharge and enjoy spending time with your loved ones. With a vast selection of games available on AppGallery, it’s time to dive into the fun and excitement of playing mobiles games with your family and friends to experience the warmth of gaming together this winter season.

Delve into the universe of an exciting mobile game as a great way to unlock novel experiences and make new memories. Defeat your foes in battle, guide your football team to victory, raise fish as you conquer match-3 puzzles - there are plenty of options for every user - gamer or not!

Cue AppGallery. Together with its partners, this festive season AppGallery will be handing out exclusive mobile gaming perks as part of its annual Game Fest campaign. From now until 31st December, AppGallery users can redeem lots of attractive gift packs across selected games, including items such as unlimited lives, hefty coin bundles, gift codes, and more!

Need help picking your next adventure? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered – here’s a list of seven games to spice up your December.

The birds are back… and angrier than ever! Rovio’s legendary Angry Birds series returns with super stunning graphics, scheming boss pigs and even more destruction. The colourful design and distinctive personalities of each feisty avian, along with the game’s challenging gamut of multi-stage levels, has made the title a fun casual game to play this Christmas.

Fun for kids and adults alike, its unique slingshot gameplay will keep players occupied for hours as the mean green pigs experience a taste of their own medicine.

Calling all aspiring farmers - this one’s for you. Featuring a unique blend of city-building and farming, Township lets players live the dream of harvesting crops for processing, eventually selling goods to develop their very own town through trade and industry.

With a wide selection of buildings and decorations to create the ideal town, as well as lovable animals to raise, lush farms to manage and ancient artefacts to discover and collect, Township enables you to enjoy the pastoral life from the comfort of your own home.

Have you ever imagined yourself in the middle of an epic showdown, wielding a weapon as you fend off some of the world’s strongest warriors? You can now do just that with friends or as a solo fighter in the immersive universe of Shadow Fight 3. In a world on the edge of an epic war, three clans are fighting to decide the future of the mighty force unleashed by the Gates of Shadows years ago.

Three clans, three world views, and three fighting styles. Which side will you join?

To give you a head start on your hero’s journey, AppGallery and Nekki are offering promotions such as the Exclusive Starter Pack Offer, Marathon of the Winners, Heroic Offer 1 and Heroic Offer 2, so that you can "save the world."

If you fancy yourself as an explorer, and vast, open-world concepts appeal to you, look no further than Lords Mobile. Set in a world full of lords driven by greed after the death of their first emperor, and monsters clashing across battle-scarred lands, you’ll find yourself in the middle of the action, working to defeat the evil that stands in the way of restoring peace.

Populated by guilds and players alike, Lords Mobile brings together a great combination of open space RPG, real-time strategy, and world-building mechanics. Will you emerge as the supreme lord in this chaotic fantasy universe? There’s only one way to find out.

Sound daunting? Fret not, brave warrior – with AppGallery’s limited gift codes for new players (worth $5!), you’re ready to be on your way.

Football fans have the chance to be the manager they’ve always dreamed of with Top Eleven, creating football management strategies to lead their teams to victory. With hyper-realistic graphics, stellar world-building, and cameos from the legendary José Mourinho, this real-time soccer management game is striking, indeed.

Gamers have the option to develop personalised playing styles for each team member, as Top Eleven gives a deeper level of control over how players perform on matchdays. If you’ve ever wanted to experience the adrenaline rush of a match under your control, this is the title for you.

Score with AppGallery – to celebrate Game Fest, this title is offering an exclusive Gift Pack, including 5x Morales, 5x Rests, and 5x Treatments as a special booster to get you started.

Take a deep breath and dive into an underwater world of fun with Fishdom. A relaxing evening of gameplay awaits with the title’s ubiquitous match-3 puzzles, which gamers can complete at their own leisure. Decorate aquariums to create cosy homes for lovely talking fish and feed your virtual pets to watch them flourish in this amazing underwater adventure!

For a swimmingly good time, AppGallery is currently offering players three hours of unlimited lives, 10,000 coins, and double coins - now’s the perfect time to dive in!

If you’re searching for something a bit more thrilling, Evony: The King’s Return fits the bill. In this action-packed real-time strategy MMO, gamers are kept on their toes, training troops and expanding empires to take the throne and rule over seven kingdoms! Against the background of the game’s rich architectural style, players are invited to join alliances, administrate cities to gain strategic advantage, and battle across the world of Evony.

To aid players in their quest, AppGallery has prepared an exclusive gift pack (worth $10) containing 888 gems and three 24-Hour speed ups to help establish dominion over the land.

Game Fest brings rewarding play to gamers through AppGallery with exclusive gifts

Returning for its second instalment, AppGallery’s Game Fest invites gamers to explore a brand-new world of play with exclusive perks. With rewarding play through presents from AppGallery and its developer partners this Christmas, gamers can enjoy these promotions with their family and friends when they download their favourite games through the platform.

Download participating Game Fest games to enjoy these perks through AppGallery.