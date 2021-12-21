Huawei launches winter developer giveaway and accelerator programmes

Huawei has launched two exciting campaigns designed to back gaming developers and inspire a sense of creativity and innovation this winter.

The Huawei Developer Winter Giveaway offers developers a chance to win a complete kit of Huawei technology, ideal for any gaming developer to design, create, and test their latest work.

The Huawei Developer Accelerator Program will kick off in 2022, offering the successful applicants a range of invaluable supports including mentorship, workshops, and access to technology.

Both campaigns are now open for applications and will run until their respective deadlines (31 Dec 2021 for the Winter Giveaway and 31 Jan 2022 for the Accelerator Program)

Huawei Developer’s Winter Giveaway

The Huawei Developer’s Winter Giveaway invites all Huawei gaming fans and developers to find inspiration in one of the most exciting and growing trends set for 2022; wearable tech.

Smartwatches are predicted to hit 105.3 million units by the end of 2024, with consumer demands driving innovations in connectivity and functionality to improve user experience. As a leader in the smartwatch market, Huawei is engaging the developer community to envision a smarter and better digital world by answering the question:

If your smartwatch could do one thing in 2022 to make your digital life better, what would it be?

The most creative, innovative, and socially impactful ideas will be rewarded with the latest Huawei technology prizes:

Eight winners will win 1st prize: The ultimate Huawei Developer pack including a Huawei Matebook 14s, Huawei Nova 9, and Huawei Watch GT 3

Eight winners will win 2nd prize: A Huawei Watch GT 3

Eight more winners will win 3rd prize: A pair of Huawei Freebuds Pro

A perfect upgrade to make a flying start in the new year.

Enter now at Huawei Developer’s Winter Giveaway before the deadline on 31 December 2021!

HUAWEI Developer Accelerator Program

In 2022, Huawei wants to accelerate great gaming ideas into reality. Open to developers across the board, the new Developer Accelerator Program will select and support 50 outstanding developer teams, giving them exclusive access to:

mentorship from leading industry experts

developer-focused resources

technical support on the latest technological innovations and trends

networking opportunities with like-minded peers.

Packaging Huawei’s experience, knowledge and resources as a leading technology company into components of the program, the HUAWEI Developer Accelerator is designed to give passionate developers the helping hand they need to bring their innovative ideas to fruition.

To apply, developers are invited to share ideas they’ve developed or would love to explore in the future and how they believe they can benefit from the HUAWEI Developer Accelerator Program.

Apply now at Huawei Developer Accelerator Programme before the deadline on 31 January 2022!

Huawei Developers

Huawei seeks to help its developers along every step of the way, from designing and developing apps to testing, releasing, and marketing. The two new campaigns will really make a difference and help gaming developers reach new heights in 2022.

At the heart of both campaigns is a search for creativity and a spark from developers – with innovation certain to continue being the driving force behind game-changing technology during 2022, it is a priority of Huawei to support the developer community.