News

MaskGun surpasses 60 million downloads in three years

Gets biggest update yet

MaskGun surpasses 60 million downloads in three years
By , News Editor

Indian midcore mobile game developer SuperGaming has revealed that its multiplayer shooter MaskGun has surpassed 60 million downloads as the game approaches its third anniversary.

In August 2021, SuperGaming raised $5.5 million in funding which it stated would be used to scale its team and accelerate its development pipeline. At the time the studio also stated that MaskGun had reached 50 million downloads, indicating a further 10 million downloads have happened since then.

Giving the goods

"The MaskGun anniversary update is our biggest one yet," said SuperGaming co-founder and CEO Roby John.

Currently, SuperGaming is working on the development of its upcoming battle royale title, Indus, that is expected to be released later this year.

Earlier this week, Indian mobile games developer Nukebox Studios has launched a new blockchain division to develop "free-to-play-earn" titles, with a keen focus on investing in evergreen titles.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Aug 30th, 2021

Indian midcore dev SuperGaming raises $5.5 million Series A funding

News Nov 14th, 2019

SuperGaming raises $1.3 million for new social gaming platform

News Nov 30th, 2015

Chhota Bheem Race is the first Indian game to top local Google Play charts

Feature Dec 16th, 2016

The state of play for mobile games in India in 2016

Interview Nov 25th, 2016

How June Software is racking up downloads in India while targeting global grossing success

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies