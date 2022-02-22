News

Playlinks launches Kitty Golf on Facebook Instant Games

Latest game from the South Korean developer to join the platform

Playlinks launches Kitty Golf on Facebook Instant Games
By , Staff Writer

South Korean developer Playlinks has launched its casual title, Kitty Golf, on Facebook Instant Games.

The latest release from Playlinks, the developer behind Slot Mate and Electric Slots, is a casual golfing game designed to have realistic physics and smooth "drag-and-drop" controls. One example of the physics system is when balls land in bunkers: there is then a reduced carry distance.

Kitty Golf features more than 50 stages and gameplay follows the rules of real golf, with tournaments and real-time rankings across users and friends from SNS.

"Playlinks produces casual games available in various digital devices, and our casual golf game Kitty Golf will provide unique and fun experience by giving room for unconstrained, creative play in every stage," said Playlinks CEO Lim Sang-beom.

Playlinks maintains over 600,000 DAUs, with its earlier mentioned titles, Slot Mate and Electric Slots, successively topping sales across the casino genre on Facebook Instant games.

Similarily, Outplay Entertainment announced earlier this month that it is returning to Facebook Instant Games, starting with Solitaire Together, after observing a "potential to reconnect" with users.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Feb 7th, 2022

Outplay Entertainment returns to Facebook Instant Gaming with Solitaire Together

News Dec 20th, 2021

Voodoo launches 5 hypercasual titles on Facebook Gaming

News Dec 7th, 2021

Facebook and Genvid launch Pac-Man Community

News Oct 21st, 2021

Going mobile-first, Facebook Gaming now has 45 cloud games available

News Aug 24th, 2021

Facebook Gaming launches second round of Black Creator Program

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies