News

MiHoYo invests $65 million towards nuclear fusion devices

Contributing to Energy Singularity’s Tokamak research to lower carbon emissions

MiHoYo invests $65 million towards nuclear fusion devices
By , Staff Writer

The developer behind Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd, MiHoYo, has contributed $65 million towards the nuclear fusion technology company Energy Singularity.

Energy Singularity’s first financing round was led by MiHoYo and also saw funding raised from NIO Capital, Sequoia China Seed Fund and BlueRun Ventures.

The nuclear fusion company is aiming to lower carbon emissions by making Tokamak devices and operational control systems. It intends to use the funds to research and develop the first small Tokamak experimental device with advanced magnet systems and materials that serve as high-temperature superconductors.

Funding intentions

The goal of Energy Singularity is, according to a tweet by Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, to primarily use these funds to build "its own Tokamak device by 2024".

Ahmad also noted that members of Energy Singularity’s staff attended Shanghai Jiao Tong University, which MiHoYo's founders also attended.

Founded in 2021, The Energy Singularity team is also comprised of individuals from Stanford University, Peking University, and more.

MiHoYo recently revealed the launch of its new international cross-media brand, HoYoverse, as a reflection of its commitment to providing immersive experiences.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Feb 16th, 2022

MiHoYo launches new international HoYoverse brand

News Jan 14th, 2022

Genshin Impact drove US Action mobile game spending in 2021

News Jan 11th, 2022

PUBG Mobile takes top spot in December 2021 at $244 million

News Dec 16th, 2021

More than $1 billion generated by eight mobile games each in 2021

News Dec 9th, 2021

PUBG Mobile reaches $254 million revenue, Genshin Impact $207 million in November 2021

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies