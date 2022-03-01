MiHoYo invests $65 million towards nuclear fusion devices

Daniel Ahmad is a senior analyst at Niko Partners that also provides numerous stats and information about the Asian market via his own personal Twitter account.

The developer behind Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd, MiHoYo, has contributed $65 million towards the nuclear fusion technology company Energy Singularity.

Energy Singularity’s first financing round was led by MiHoYo and also saw funding raised from NIO Capital, Sequoia China Seed Fund and BlueRun Ventures.

The nuclear fusion company is aiming to lower carbon emissions by making Tokamak devices and operational control systems. It intends to use the funds to research and develop the first small Tokamak experimental device with advanced magnet systems and materials that serve as high-temperature superconductors.

Funding intentions

The goal of Energy Singularity is, according to a tweet by Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, to primarily use these funds to build "its own Tokamak device by 2024".

Ahmad also noted that members of Energy Singularity’s staff attended Shanghai Jiao Tong University, which MiHoYo's founders also attended.

Founded in 2021, The Energy Singularity team is also comprised of individuals from Stanford University, Peking University, and more.

MiHoYo recently revealed the launch of its new international cross-media brand, HoYoverse, as a reflection of its commitment to providing immersive experiences.