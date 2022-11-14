Koala 4D's Locust swarms the competition and wins The Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

After three years Pocket Gamer was finally able to return to Jordan, this time heading to the Dead Sea. Of course, this also meant the return of the Very Big Indie Pitch. The Very Big Indie Pitch is our bumper edition competition where even more developers are able to pitch an ever-increasing range of brand new and diverse gaming experiences from some of the most exciting indie developers, not only from across the globe.

The Big Indie Pitch is a regular event run by the makers of PocketGamer.biz. It gives indie developers the chance to pitch their games to industry experts and journalists in a speed-dating-style format. Teams get the opportunity to get valuable feedback on their games, as well as win great prizes such as promotional packages and opportunities to promote their game.

In-person pitching returns

As always, the developers gave it everything they had in order to walk away as the winner. An award that was eventually bestowed upon Koala 4D's' Locust. Though it is certainly worth highlighting how well-received our runner-ups Word Masters and Psycho x Prey were. Want to know more? Well luckily, you can learn more about all three games right here.

1st Place - Locust by Koala 4D



In Locust, players are challenged with drawing a path in order to guide a swarm of locusts towards an assortment of plants and trees and in turn their next meal. However, whilst this sounds simple, en-route players will also have to take down an array of enemies, doing so by creating a loop around them and as such swarming these enemies too.

That's not all though, as players can also build up defences, steal from their enemies, and take part in multiplayer PvP battles in realtime.

2nd Place - Word Masters by Green Meadow Studios



Word Masters is a word-guessing game in which players take on the role of a contestant on a television game show. Featuring gameplay reminiscent of games such as Hangman and Wheel of Fortune, players must select letters before trying to solve the word puzzle in front of them. Selecting the correct phrase will earn players attraction that can be used to improve their city, alongside a higher position in the rankings.

What's more, Green Meadow Studios have built the game with multiplayer in mind, meaning that your ranking and success will be directly reflected against your family, friends and the whole world.

3rd Place - Psycho x Prey by Game Hermits

Psycho x Prey is a 3v3 asymmetric online survival game in which 3 players designated as the "Psychos" must hunt down three other players acting as "Prey" before they are able to escape the map. Taking inspiration from some of the most popular asymmetric multiplayer titles available today, and including a range of characters with different skills to choose from, Psycho x Prey looks to offer an asymmetric multiplayer game built from the ground up for mobile platforms.

Want to show off your exciting new game? We host Big Indie Pitch events throughout the year, so make sure to regularly check our upcoming events page over on BigIndiePitch.com.