Dungeon & Fighter Mobile picks up $66 million on China's App Store in first week

Nexon’s Dungeon & Fighter has generated $66 million on China’s iOS App Store during its first week of launch, according to AppMagic data.

Published by Tencent, the game launched in the country on May 21st and in its first eight days accumulated an estimated 2.4 million installs.

The data does not include revenue and downloads from third-party Android stores in China.

"Profound" potential

Nexon is banking on big success for Dungeon & Fighter Mobile in the country. To date, the franchise has generated more than $22 billion and has attracted more than 850 million registered users worldwide.

In its recent Q1 2024 financials, Nexon forecasted sales in China to increase between 48% to 90% year-over-year in Q2, rising to as much as ¥34.6 billion ($223.4m).

That’s despite revenue falling 32% Y/Y in China during Q1, due in large part to a decrease in sales for Dungeon & Fighter on PC.

The company has said it is working on restoring balance to the game’s economy following issues with the title in December.

“A big priority is the May 21st launch of Dungeon & Fighter Mobile in China – a game that has the potential to have a profoundly positive impact on Nexon’s revenue and profit profile,” said Nexon president and CEO Junghun Lee in an earnings letter.

“Together with our partners at Tencent, we are introducing a fresh, new mobile experience to one of the world’s biggest game franchises.

"The enthusiastic player response to a recent Beta Test and the strong marketing campaign planned by Tencent give us growing confidence that Dungeon & Fighter Mobile can energise our large base of existing fans in China and attract new players to the franchise.”

Declining South Korea revenue

Dungeon & Fighter Mobile is already available in South Korea, following its release in March 2022.

The title has generated an estimated $185.6 million across the App Store and Google Play in the country, accumulating 1.8m downloads, according to AppMagic.

The title’s popularity in South Korea has faded since launch, however. So far in 2024, it has picked up $9.2m and 103k installs.