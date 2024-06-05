Xbox Game Camp Africa's second edition will take place in July

Microsoft’s second edition of Xbox Game Camp Africa will kick off on Tuesday, July 16th to Wednesday, July 17th 2024 and will include in-person events in Johannesburg, Nairobi, and Casablanca.

The two-day online conference will unify multiple Xbox initiatives and celebrate Africa's ever-growing talent by empowering game developers in pursuing their goals.

Eligible participants must be of legal age, reside in Africa, and be studying or working part- or full-time in software development, visual arts, 3D, music and audio, web design, narrative design, or professional project management.

A region filled with emerging talents

Microsoft observe that Africa is “home to the youngest population in the world," and has a wealth of emerging talent that could help drive continued momentum in game development, especially as smartphone ownership is expected to reach 88 percent in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030.

The Africa Games Developer Survey revealed that 63% of local developers have five years or less of experience and just 19% have secured external investment for their projects, making financially viable careers challenging. Also, GeoPoll’s 2024 report indicates that 56% of local gamers are unaware that games are developed in Africa.

In its second year, Game Camp Africa will offer workshops on various game development topics that'll help young talent to learn from industry leaders. Participants can also present their gaming and business ideas to a panel of experts for focused mentorship and coaching.

The company recently restated its intention for mobile with the announcment of a new mobile app store coming to the web in July.

To take part, you can register from the official website before registration closes on Monday, July 15th 2024.