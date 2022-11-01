Faisal Bitar tells us that Tamatem Games will be the next big disruptor in mobile

The next event in our global networking series Pocket Gamer Connects takes place in Jordan just over a week from now, so be sure to grab your tickets to join us! Ahead of the conference, we are introducing you to some of the speakers who will be appearing over the two days.

Faisal Al Bitar is a Product Principal at Tamatem Games, with 8+ years of experience in products, fintech and venture capital funds. Faisal is a highly experienced fin-tech professional that worked with multiple multinational organizations in the region as well as leading and launching the first Neobank in Jordan! Faisal brought his experience and joined Tamatem Games to continue pursuing his passion for innovation strategy and fintech-focused innovation programs and products.

PocketGamer.biz: Please give us a summary of what you’re speaking about and why it’s important?

I am speaking about the future of payments in gaming! Tamatem is announcing the release of a new product at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan that will solve a major pain point in the MENA mobile games market. MENA mobile games is one of the fastest growing and fruitful markets in the world and I will be discussing the importance of accessing it completely. The MENA mobile games market has the highest ARPPU world wide and I will be touching on the ways in which international game developers can overcome issues of access, distribution and monetization when it comes to MENA mobile games.

What’s the most common mistake you see being made in the games sector?

Not understanding the market and shying away from distributing and publishing their games in the region due to the lack of proper payment infrastructures, segment fragmentation of the region, and different complex regulations. Where in reality, the MENA market can actually be readily accessible with the right partner.

If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Understand the market before approaching it, enter the MENA market in a locally and culturally relevant way. Figure out what you’re getting into, understand the Arab user, understand the different segments and understand what their needs are. Partner up with a local publisher so you can avoid common mistakes.

Where are the next big opportunities in the mobile games market?

Digitization of micro-payments

What’s the most important key performance indicator (KPI) for you - and why?

Easing reach and accessibility for everyone in the market. To give reach and expansion opportunities to international game developers that were otherwise un-tapped and restricted.

What company do you most admire in the mobile games world?

Tamatem Games

What do you think the next big disruptor in mobile games will be?

Tamatem Games

What is the single biggest challenge facing the mobile games industry today?

Traditional distribution platforms limit a massive pool of potential users/customers due to a lack of alternative payment methods and therefore restrict access to a larger segment of the mobile games market.

What’s your favourite ever mobile game?

PUBG Mobile

What game do you think offers something new, and exciting that hasn’t yet hit the mainstream?

Stay tuned for some exciting games coming from Tamatem

What game has been on your phone the longest?

Clash of Clans

What key trend should we be paying attention to in the next 12 months?

Alternative Payments

Is hypercasual gaming here to stay?

Yes

Tell us your thoughts on ONE of the following: the metaverse, Cloud-gaming, Cross-platform games, Play-to-earn games.

Play-to-earn games have the ability to educate people on financial literacy and give people that have no access to income the ability to earn income similar to what is being done in the Philippines that gave people a chance to make money in non-traditional ways and I think this can be something huge to underdeveloped economies.

When not making/selling/playing games, what do you do to relax?

I love playing sports, football and basketball just moving my body and getting some fresh air

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

The mobile games industry is extremely dynamic and fast paced growing exponentially everyday and its super exciting to be a part of that

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received that you can pass on to others?

Failure is the tuition you pay for success - constantly be experimenting if you're not experimenting you're not learning or taking risks.

What was your first-ever mobile phone?

Hello Moto! Motorola Flip Phone

What was the fundamental appeal of the mobile games industry that brought you to it?

The future of how mobile gaming is intersecting with the fintech space and both industries are the highest growth industries over the last couple of years.