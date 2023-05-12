Speaker Spotlight Seattle: Maintain UA and performance within the changing privacy landscape with Mark Menery of Dataseat

On May 16 and 17 2023 Pocket Gamer Connects - our series of internationally renowned live events - is BACK in Seattle.

Mark Menery is VP Sales (Americas) at Dataseat who are now part of Verve Group, building out their US presence, proving that you can put privacy first and still perform at a high level. Dataseat works with companies that understand that privacy changes are occuring, but who don't want to sacrifice user acquisition and performance as a result.

PocketGamer.biz: Give us a summary of what you'll be speaking about Pocket Gamer Connect Seattle 2023

Mark Menery: SKAN or SKAdNetwork is Apple's attribution system that was built to keep users’ identity private and to create a framework where an install can't be tied directly back to an impression. We believe this attribution system will be enforced by Apple and that it benefits everyone to be educated on upcoming changes and best practices. SKAN 4.0 is Apple's latest version release that came out in October 2022. In my presentation, we will cover the beneficial changes, the basics, and some of the previous versions of SKAN.

What’s the most important key performance indicator (KPI) for you - and why?

Session frequency and length. It says a lot about your app depending on how many times people open it and how long they stay engaged.

What’s your favourite ever mobile game?

Candy Crush, I didn't think I could get so addicted to a game, I used to dream about it.

What is the most overhyped trend from the last 12 months?

Privacy... There has been a major shift in the industry over the past five or so years that is leaning heavily on user privacy. I don't see this reversing, and companies need to be on top of the changes.

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

The people that I've worked with, and watching them grow in their career... I've been working with clients that were UA managers back when I started at Jumptap in 2010 and now they are VP's, SVP's, GM's, CEO's, etc.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received that you can pass on to others?

Treat others well. Your network is your most valuable asset... it sounds so cliche, but it's so true. I can't count the number of examples I have of people I've worked with multiple times, hired, been hired by, got referred to or from, etc. People remember how you made them feel. Be kind to everyone.