Industry leaders and games creators reunite in Cologne with MeetToMatch

For the fourth year, MeetToMatch unites all games industry professionals during Cologne on August 20th to 22nd, 2019.

With nearly 850 investors, publishers and developers already signed up, you can meet all relevant games industry professionals in Cologne in an easy, relevant and cost-effective way.

With several meetings points around the business area, and the ability to set your booth as default meeting location, you can meet your business partners easily in the halls of the Koelnmesse.

Some of the registered participants for 2019:

Some 2018 numbers

In 2018, more than 1.100 participants from over 900 companies signed up for a total of almost 6.000 meetings in the course of three days.

Together with a recommendation rate of over 95 per cent and a probability of over 65 per cent to close a deal*, The Cologne Edition stands as one of the most successful and proven ways to meet industry leaders from around the world.

MeetToMatch - the Cologne Edition 2019 is sponsored by Qualitas Global, Nutaku and All In Games and works together with 17 country delegation from Indonesia, Canada, Romania, UK, Sweden, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Finland, Poland, Germany (Bavaria), Brazil, Lithuania, Chile and Australia.

About MeetToMatch

MeetToMatch is a premium networking service connecting thousands of publishers, developers, distributors and other gaming-related companies at international conferences and events.

Since 2009, MeetToMatch is a leading service at major events such as MIGS, Nordic Game, Quo Vadis, Melbourne International Games Week (GCAP), Game Industry Conference (GIC), Ludicious, NICEONE Barcelona, INDIGOx and many more. Next to The Cologne Edition, MeetToMatch also successfully offers their matchmaking platform during GDC (MeetToMatch – The San Francisco Edition).

Special discount

With coupon code PocketGamer20MTM you get 20 per cent discount on the ticket price of €99 (excluding tax and fees).

Check out the attendee list and redeem your coupon here.