App Radar increases downloads for Raw Fury’s Dandara by over 250%

In 2018, Raw Fury released a thrilling addition to their mobile games portfolio.

An action-packed adventure inspired by moving true events, Dandara welcomes you into the past (but not forgotten) world of colonial Brazil.

Dandara's pixelated character is modelled after the real-life hero of the same name. Dandara was an Afro-Brazilian warrior who played a vital role in freeing the Brazilian settlement, Quilombo dos Palmares, from enslavement.

In the virtually parallel universe, the pixelated Dandara overcomes topsy turvy obstacles to liberate an unbalanced world from the darkness of oppression and fear. The game brings life back to an almost lost character of critical history.

But that's not all. Dandara has been praised by many for carrying the torch for women empowerment in an environment that is frequently male dominant. Dandara is for every girl out there that struggles with her own life obstacles and is fighting that same darkness that fear unveils.

But, for all of the goodness that Dandara brings to the gaming world, from women empowerment in the real world to the enthralling upside puzzles in the magical game, it was not seeing the traction that it deserved. Raw Fury struggled to get Dandara in front of the right audience and played by the mobile gaming community.

Raw Fury partners with app growth company App Radar to Get Dandara in more players' hands

As a result, they partnered with App Radar, a company specialising in growing mobile apps through app store optimisation.

The App Radar app growth team assessed Dandara's current situation and uncovered the main problems. They believed that Dandara did not yet need to resort to paid channels in order to increase the player base. An organic app install strategy through app store optimisation would be more than enough to get Dandara in more players' hands.

Dandara was initially not ranking on many keywords in the App Store. For the ones it was ranking for, there was a negligible amount of traffic, meaning no one was finding the game in the App Store.

App Radar increases Dandara’s app installs by 275 per cent with only organic methods

App Radar implemented more relevant keywords that were searched by a larger audience. After just the first app store optimisation update, Dandara was already seeing an increase in App Store Search impressions as well as app installs.

Then the App Radar app growth team carried out to more app store optimisation updates, cycling out keywords with less search volume and cycling in keywords with an increasingly larger audience.

In the end, Dandara moved up an average of 23 positions in App Store rank and is now ranking in the top 10 for traffic-driving relevant keywords. From the initial assessment of Dandara's App Store listing to three app store optimisation updates, the mystical game saw a jaw-dropping 275 per cent increase in conversions and app installs.

Raw Fury's Afro-Brazilian inspired mobile game has since been featured multiple times in the App Store and is crowned with the sought-after “Editor’s Choice”. With more players engaging with Dandara, Raw Fury has successfully revived a story that could have been long lost in the ashes of history. And all of this due to purely organic methods.

Get your own mobile game growth strategy

Need an app growth strategy that will skyrocket your mobile game organic installs? App Radar specialises in app store optimisation and paid UA channels, such as Apple Search Ads. Our team works with you to build a completely tailored and effective growth solution. Contact the App Radar team today.

Want to hear first-hand how to increase your mobile game installs? Don’t miss the chance to meet App Radar’s CEO Thomas Kriebernegg during his talk at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki.

Author Bio: Genie Patrathiranond is a Los Angeles native who has a passion for brand-building and social media marketing. In recent years, she has dived especially deep into the influencer marketing realm, running international campaigns and connecting with personalities from various niches. When she's not executing marketing campaigns and creating digital content at App Radar, she's travelling the world.