Comment & Opinion

Why Google Play Pass is orthogonal to Apple Arcade

Why Google Play Pass is orthogonal to Apple Arcade
By , Contributing Editor

As human beings our brains are highly tuned to pattern recognition.

If two things are priced, at say $4.99 a month, we will immediately try to compare them.

If those things - in this case subscription game services - are delivered by two companies that compete, even in relatively small areas of their business, our little grey cells will start to fire in uncontrollable ways.

But let's take a step back...

Do you use an Android phone or an iPhone as your primary device?

Granted, like me, some of you may use an Android phone but game on an iPad, but in the real world, the overlap between these two 'rivals' is close to zero.

You either use an iPhone (and always will) or like most of the world, your phone runs some version of Android.

Hence, despite their similarities, Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass cannot be competing products.

Thinking deeper

What's more interesting to consider, however, is what their different approaches say about Apple and Google's view of their user base.

Apple Arcade is about beautiful graphics, new and exclusive content; about games designed without ads or IAPs.

It's the same ultra quality marketing that's made Apple the most loved hardware company in the world.

Google Play Pass, on the other hand, is about simplicity and quantity: over 350 games and apps compared to around 100 for Apple Arcade.

It's not about new and exclusive games. It's about increasing the audience for existing paid content on the Google Play Store .

Yet it's also confusing. With Play Pass, developers can chose to remove their content from the service, in which case the ads and IAPs will be reactivated.

It's a messy, inelegant yet ultimately thoroughly pragmatic attempt to solve the problem that no-one wants to pay for premium content any more.

And that remains the biggest issue for both Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass.

No-one, never on Android but now even iOS' high rollers, cares about paying for premium content anymore, and hence it seems unlikely anyone will shell out for a monthly subscription either.

Let's face it. The real point of these services is that sooner or later they will be reduced to a value ad, free if you buy the latest iPhone or Pixel.

And that's the closest you'll get to competing products.


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Mar 27th, 2019

Apple Arcade versus Google Stadia: Two very different visions of gaming

1 as News Sep 18th, 2019

Android to finally overtake iOS as the dominant mobile gaming platform by revenue in 2019

1 News Sep 13th, 2019

Google to rival Apple Arcade with its Play Pass subscription service

Mobile Mavens May 31st, 2019

Does Apple and Google's 70/30 revenue share model work for indies?

as News Apr 18th, 2019

Newzoo: Tencent responsible for 15% of 2018's global games revenue

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies