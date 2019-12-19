Burning Question: What mobile gaming trends do you expect to see in 2020?

It's time to close the blinds, dim the lights, and settle down in front of the fire with a hot chocolate as we wind down 2019 and prepare for the exciting future that 2020 holds.

And in a returning feature, we're turning to you, our lovely readers, to share your thoughts and insights for one of our burning questions about the games industry.

Last week we kicked off this segment with a real toughie, asking you for your thoughts on what the UK games industry will look like in a post-Brexit world.

But since it's the last (proper) working week of the year, we thought we'd turn the roaring flame down to a gentle smolder, and give you a chance to think ahead to the next year.

Specifically, we want to know:

What mobile gaming trends do you expect to see in 2020?

2019 saw the launch of the Apple Arcade, bringing a whole new method of monetisation to the mobile battlefield, while we also witnessed hypercasual games continue to grow ever larger.

But will these trends still be relevant in 2020? Or will something shiny and new take their place and wow us all? That's what we want to find out from you.

Share your thoughts in the comment section below, on social media using the hashtag #PGBurningQuestion, or by email, and we'll pick out some of the best and most interesting responses for our round-up article on the site.

And don't forget, if you want to carry on the conversation about the future, you can still get tickets for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 on January 20th-21st, where we'll have some of the best and brightest in mobile games talking about the past, present, and future of the industry.