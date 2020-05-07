Catch performance issues early with profiling and optimization insights for your entire team in Arm Mobile Studio Performance Advisor

There are a number of key metrics provided by Performance Advisor. These are the metrics it uses to point you to relevant advice for optimization.

Let’s go through them one by one and explore why they matter.

Average Frame Rate

When it comes to graphics performance for any game, a high and steady frame rate is the overall goal, so monitoring the average FPS over time helps you identify performance issues, and see when they occur.

In this chart, you can see that the frames held at a consistent 60 FPS until around the 12-second mark of the capture. At that point, performance began to significantly degrade, bottlenecked by GPU fragment shading, which indicates that there might be too many fragments or too many shader cycles per fragment, or fragments are not being processed efficiently, and that this is a good place to begin optimizing.

CPU and GPU Utilization

With mobile games, battery life is also an important factor to make sure that your players can keep playing your game without recharging their phone every ten minutes. Making sure these values are low while maintaining optimal frame rate is the balance your team as mobile game developers have to navigate.

We can see in this bar graph that CPU utilization is fairly efficient at below 20%, but that the game is on the heavier side for GPU usage and may need some power usage improvements such as reducing the precision of computation in shaders. Mediump uses half the energy per operation of a highp operation.

Overdraw Per Pixel

While it’s not completely avoidable, this metric helps identify issues where pixels are overwritten in each frame by transparent polygons or inefficient rendering order, essentially wasting precious GPU operations.

Even though the frame rate shows a drop starting around 0:14 in this graph, we can conclude that overdraw is not a source of the performance issues because the overdraw value remains near 1 for almost the entire time.

Draw Calls Per Frame

At a higher level, you can check the number of API draw calls per frame, indicating where you could batch objects and polygons together to reduce CPU workload.

The example graph shows a gradual increase in the number of draw calls, which would appear to be contributing greatly to the performance degradation because of its inverse relationship to the frame rate, but the report has not indicated a high CPU load in this case. If we didn’t know that this profile capture was of a benchmark test, this would be pretty concerning.

Primitives Per Frame

Vertices are relatively expensive to process. Measuring the number of visible primitives against the total number being processed helps you identify where you could employ better culling techniques or reduce mesh complexity to improve performance. If drops in frame rate correlate with high numbers of polygons in the scene, check whether your content can be optimized to reduce the number of primitives required.

For this chart, however, the FPS started to drop long before the number of primitives climbed, so optimizing for lower numbers will not likely resolve the performance issues shown.

Pixels Per Frame

Checking the total number of pixels being rendered during each frame can show any performance issues resulting from multiple render passes, which might not be as clear simply by looking at other metrics. Issues in post-processing effects in particular could be gauged with this chart.

Here, the number of pixels drawn per frame stays mostly flat around 2600 regardless of FPS until a big jump after 0:32. Because there is little correlation between these two values, we do not need to worry about optimizing this.

Shader Cycles Per Frame

This chart can help you identify whether your GPU is running your shaders properly and efficiently to ensure high frame rate and lower battery power usage. While there might be opportunity to improve shader efficiency by reducing arithmetic complexity, the cycles in this graph look flat for almost 10-seconds past the FPS decline, which would lead us to believe that we can mostly ignore this for now until the frame rate issues are addressed.

GPU Bandwidth

Finally, the last metric is GPU bandwidth which displays how you are distributing the GPU workload to make sure you can minimize reading and writing to memory and save energy. Because these values start to increase in the second half of the profile capture, if we wanted to improve bandwidth (and in turn, improve the energy efficiency of the game) this graph helps us limit our performance investigation to what is happening in the game in the latter part of the test.