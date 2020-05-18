Remote Working: What we learned from the Working From Home PocketGamer.biz RoundTable

The PocketGamer.biz RoundTable sessions kicked off last week with the very first discussion, in collaboration with Tamatem, focusing on the coronavirus pandemic and the ways in which the games industry is adapting to it, along with a deeper dive into the world of remote working.

Kicking things off with a discussion on whether the pandemic was really benefiting the games industry, Geogrify's Kate Edwards noted that while "we're seeing stories of games surging", there has been a "mental health cost for people who are not used to working from home."

Tilting Point's Asi Burak added that April had been the company's best month ever, but was aware that this was just a short-term boost, saying that "if there is a recession, people will spend less".

Around the world

As for what has been happening in different regions around the world, King's Sabrina Carmona talked about how the studio had heard from players in Italy and France saying that the developer's games had helped during lockdown.

With this feedback, the team decided to start creating specific live ops to cater to these players and help them out with free lives and other helpful boosts.

Meanwhile, in the Middle East, Tamatem's Hussam Hammo noted that there has been a "huge decline in CPIs", largely due to non-gaming competitors reducing their UA spend, making it cheaper for game developers to acquire users.

Staying home

On the topic of hiring during the pandemic, Voodoo's Sophie Vo said that the company was "still hiring everywhere", and had adapted the hiring process to involve more calls with different members of the team, with a focus on casual conversations to get a feel for the candidate's personality and not just their skillset.

Finally, Tim Cullings noted that while he's experienced in working from home, he has found that he needs to be more flexible with other people who are not used to it while "also trying to maintain my own routine" to avoid burning out.