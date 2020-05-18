Comment & Opinion

Remote Working: What we learned from the Working From Home PocketGamer.biz RoundTable

Remote Working: What we learned from the Working From Home PocketGamer.biz RoundTable
By , Editor

The PocketGamer.biz RoundTable sessions kicked off last week with the very first discussion, in collaboration with Tamatem, focusing on the coronavirus pandemic and the ways in which the games industry is adapting to it, along with a deeper dive into the world of remote working.

For the uninitiated, the PocketGamer.biz RoundTable sessions are a chance to listen to some of the brightest minds in the games industry discuss a hot topic. Moderated by PGBiz Editor Ric Cowley, these discussions are streamed live to YouTube for anyone to watch, completely free.

Our next session, on Tuesday May 19th at 4PM BST, will focus on pitching your game in the current climate. You can register to be invited into the meeting itself, where you can ask your own questions directly to the panel, by signing up here.

You can also watch last week's session in the video below, or drop down a little further for a written round-up of some of the key issues mentioned by the panel.

Kicking things off with a discussion on whether the pandemic was really benefiting the games industry, Geogrify's Kate Edwards noted that while "we're seeing stories of games surging", there has been a "mental health cost for people who are not used to working from home."

Tilting Point's Asi Burak added that April had been the company's best month ever, but was aware that this was just a short-term boost, saying that "if there is a recession, people will spend less".

Around the world

As for what has been happening in different regions around the world, King's Sabrina Carmona talked about how the studio had heard from players in Italy and France saying that the developer's games had helped during lockdown.

With this feedback, the team decided to start creating specific live ops to cater to these players and help them out with free lives and other helpful boosts.

Meanwhile, in the Middle East, Tamatem's Hussam Hammo noted that there has been a "huge decline in CPIs", largely due to non-gaming competitors reducing their UA spend, making it cheaper for game developers to acquire users.

Staying home

On the topic of hiring during the pandemic, Voodoo's Sophie Vo said that the company was "still hiring everywhere", and had adapted the hiring process to involve more calls with different members of the team, with a focus on casual conversations to get a feel for the candidate's personality and not just their skillset.

Finally, Tim Cullings noted that while he's experienced in working from home, he has found that he needs to be more flexible with other people who are not used to it while "also trying to maintain my own routine" to avoid burning out.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

Related Articles

News May 12th, 2020

The PocketGamer.biz RoundTable is LIVE! Watch here

News May 11th, 2020

Free online PG.biz RoundTable discussion series launches tomorrow

News May 14th, 2020

Join us on May 19th for the next PocketGamer.biz RoundTable sessions

Interview May 13th, 2020

Remote working: How Rovio's design director Timothy Coolidge is operating from his 10-year-old son's bedroom

Interview May 5th, 2020

Remote Working: How Kolibri Games' Sebastian Reuther is dealing with QA from home

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies