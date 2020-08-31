Catch up on Careers Week ahead of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital is just two weeks away, and we're getting ever more excited to bring together our usual array of industry experts to discuss all manner of topics surrounding the mobile market.

But one area we're particularly excited about is the world of work, and how we can help jobseekers and recruiters alike with our Careers Week activities.

If you're not sure what Careers Week is, it's a wide range of activities and opportunities for those looking for work to put themselves out there in front of those looking to hire new members to their teams, and hopefully secure a future together. Aww!

You can find out more on the PGC Helsinki Digital website, but expect daily recruitment hours on our conference Discord, a virtual jobs fair, and discussion around recruitment as part of our conference line-up.

What to expect

This isn't our first time running Careers Week, so if you're curious as to what those talks might look like, you're in luck! We already have a fantastic talk from Rovio and several panel discussions to watch ahead of our next show - tickets for which are still available.

First up, make sure to check out Rovio senior recruiter Alexei Ryan as he talks about what recruiters are really looking for, and how to make sure you impress them straight off the bat.

Alexei also joined us for two of our RoundTable discussions on recruitment, alongside experts from Fingersoft, Amiqus, and more.

And if that's not enough, our very own Dave Bradley led a discussion about inspiring new talent in the industry, which is surely useful to anyone looking to get their first job. And the discussion was so good that it spilled over into an entirely separate article to catch all the questions asked during the panel.

If you want to get all the latest info on getting a job in the current climate, make sure you attend Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital - jobseekers can even get a free ticket!