Comment & Opinion

Know someone who wants to get into the games industry? Hashbang and AIE can help

The mobile games industry is experiencing a skills shortage. Meet the people helping to bring fresh perspectives onboard.

Know someone who wants to get into the games industry? Hashbang and AIE can help
By , Video Editor

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle, our return to international events, was our largest North American conference ever! More than 950 delegates from over 50 countries congregated to network, share their insight, and celebrate the global mobile game industry.

PG Connects Seattle was also the perfect opportunity to sit down with some of the most influential people in the industry and talk about the most pressing issues in 2022 and beyond.

Marco Williams, CEO of Hashbang, and Billy Walker, industry relations coordinator at the Academy of Interactive Entertainment, speak with James Gilmour on providing new ways into the games industry, challenging studio misconceptions around bringing onboard fresh perspectives and experiences, and providing young people with a nuanced and intimate understanding of game dev.

We are raring to go with the next Pocket Gamer Connects event in Toronto on July 6-7 – tickets are now available – and more Connects in Helsinki and Jordan throughout the year, and we hope you’ll join us there too.


Tags:
James Gilmour
James Gilmour
Video Editor

Enchanted from a young age by colour, motion, and sound, James divides his time between obsessing over all things digital and lamenting the death of VHS. He looks forward to a future where machines rule the earth and all political disputes are solved via one round of rock-paper-scissors.

Related Articles

Interview Jun 21st, 2022

Post-lockdown period led to an increase in mobile gamers, says Xsolla's Nick Yama

Interview May 27th, 2022

Solsten's Josh Rivers: "You need to know who your audience is, and why might they come to my game"

Interview May 9th, 2022

$15 billion is spent on UA, only for 90% of players to fall off by day 30, says Snapyr's Manu Gambhir

Interview May 6th, 2022

Play-to-earn is key, but security issues must be dealt with now, says Edgegap's Jeff Tremblay

Interview May 6th, 2022

With the crumbling of the walled gardens, now is the time to market directly to players, says Xsolla

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies