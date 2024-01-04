Speaker Spotlight: Aptoide's Jack Robson on how third-party payments could be a "game-changer" on mobile

Aptoide VP of business development Jack Robson has worked in the games industry for 12 years, primarily focusing on corporate venture capital and biz dev. His current role with Aptoide sees him responsible for scaling the company through partnerships with mobile game publishers.

Robson is one of more than 250 expert speakers delivering 29 conference tracks at Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 22nd to 23rd, and will be joining the panel entiteld 'Web Stores - The Next Stage of Growth for Mobile Games'.

We asked Robson to tell us more about the upcoming panel and get his opinions on the latest industry trends.

PocketGamer.biz: If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Jack Robson: Mitigate risk through diversification. Avoid over-reliance on a single technology, channel, intellectual property, etc. A diversified approach will help to ensure resilience and long-term stability in the ever evolving space of mobile gaming.

Where are the next big opportunities in the mobile games market?

The next big opportunities in the mobile games market lie in the alternative stores and direct-to-consumer (DTC).

Saturation, regulatory pressure and outdated business models of the traditional app store duopoly, coupled with ever increasing CPIs and the evolution of consumer behaviour, will see developers and publishers continue searching for new, higher margin avenues to reach their audience.

What do you think the next big disruptor in mobile games will be?

Third-party payments, providing direct access for mobile game publishers to their user base, has the potential to be a bit of game-changer in my opinion.

A shift that opens avenues for publishers to improve margins by reducing reliance on traditional payment platforms. Keep a close eye on how this trend unfolds, as it could usher in a new era of monetisation strategies and user interaction in mobile gaming.

Tell us your thoughts on cross-platform games.

I've been excited about cross-platform games for a while, ever since seeing an (unfortunately unreleased) high quality cross-platform game from a Microsoft studio back in 2015.

With the increased power of mobile devices, positioning them as potential leading gaming platforms, the conditions are there for the widespread adoption and success of cross-platform games.

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

Being able to speak to and interact with people from different backgrounds, countries, cultures every day.

There's not many industries that are as global on a daily basis as ours. And the fact that I'm always learning, the industry is always evolving and changing, which means there's always something new to learn about.

What was the fundamental appeal of the mobile games industry that brought you to it?

I joined the industry whilst I was living in China in 2011. At that time the industry was still relatively new on Android and iOS, with Angry Birds, Fruit Ninja and Cut the Rope dominating.

I think it was understanding that this phase of industry was in its infancy and that there would be a lot of exciting growth to come was what first appealed to me back in Beijing.

