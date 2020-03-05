Moon Active, Playrix and Supercell dominate the German mobile game charts

This article is part of an ongoing series of data-driven articles from PocketGamer.biz and App Annie highlighting trends in the mobile games sector.

Over the next few weeks we're switching from looking at the global mobile game charts to drilling down into some key individual markets.

Last week it was the US and now we’re looking at Germany.

First considering the most downloaded mobile games, the German chart is more broadly similar to the US chart than to the global download chart.

In both of these cases, the #1 game is Voodoo's Draw Climber.

But this shouldn't be too much of a surprise given North American and European populations and cultural tastes are a minority in terms of overall global download trends.

More broadly, the games ranking high on the German and US download charts are much more ephemeral and hypercasual than on the global chart, which typically includes core shooters such as PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, which particularly appeal in south east Asia.

The games that Germans are playing the most - as measured in terms of weekly active users - are different to the US and the global chart however.

This is highlighted by the position of Quiz Clash. The #1 most popular game in Germany has never featured on any of our previous charts - global or US.

Developed by Swedish studio FEO Media (now owned by MAG Interactive), the game can be viewed as a European version of Zynga's US hit Words With Friends. For sure, mobile games are a global market, but there's plenty of local variation too.

In that context, it's also interesting to see three Supercell games - Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars and Clash Royale featuring on this chart of highly engaged audiences.

King also appears twice with both Candy Crush Saga and Candy Crush Soda Saga, as does Playrix with Homescapes and Gardenscapes.

This regional variation is less prominent in the top grossing chart though.

Small Giant/Zynga’s Empires & Puzzles ranks at #4 and FunPlus' 4X game Guns of Glory is at #10 but - with one exception - all the other games have featured somewhere on the global top grossing chart at some point.

That notable exception is Moon Active's social arcade casino game Coin Master, which has been massive hit in western Europe: it's #1 in Germany and #2 in the US too.

It's also worth pointing out that alongside Supercell, which has two games in the top 10 grossing list, is Russian powerhouse Playrix, which is firmly cementing its reputation as one of the most profitable game companies in the world.

App Annie is the industry's most trusted mobile data and analytics platform.

App Annie's mission to help customers create winning mobile experiences and achieve excellence. The company created the mobile app data market and is committed to delivering the industry's most complete mobile performance offering.

More than 1,100 enterprise clients and 1 million registered users across the globe and spanning all industries rely on App Annie as the standard to revolutionize their mobile business.

Find out more at AppAnnie.com